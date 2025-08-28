The start of the new season is closer than you think.

We are but a few days away from a rush of players leaguewide flocking back to team practice facilities to start their preparations for the 2025-26 campaign, which typically takes places right after Labor Day.

Next Monday's holiday is an annual signal that training camps are just around the corner.

Yet there are still a handful of open roster spots across the league as well as a fair bit of chatter about how they will be filled ... along with a number of top executives that have made their way abroad to watch their players participate in the EuroBasket competition.

EuroBasket has just begun but Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić have been visited already by their respective NBA teams' most prominent officials.

While some teams will undoubtedly keep a final roster spot open to maintain roster flexibility, or rely on their third two-way slot for depth, there is still plenty of business that needs to get done.

To the latest from my notebook on Dallas' pressing roster machinations, what's happening with the likes of Malik Beasley and Malcolm Brogdon and why we need to keep our eye on both Sacramento and Brooklyn: