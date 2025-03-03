In a rare mid-season move, Rip City Remix guard Isaac Nogués Gonzaléz is submitting paperwork this week to officially enter the 2025 NBA Draft, the 21-year-old Spaniard told me.

The 6-foot-5 wing has been one of the more impressive G League defenders throughout the season and one of the more interesting prospects to enter the NBA's developmental league through its embryonic international draft. He recently set a G League record with 10 steals in a game and looms as an intriguing defensive specialist for NBA evaluators to see when Nogués Gonzaléz likely participates in the G League Elite Camp in Chicago in May prior to the NBA Draft Combine.

“I can defend a lot of positions," Nogués Gonzaléz told me. "Not only the point guard. Not only the best player. I can defend all 48 minutes of the game. I can give 100% of my energy on defense. This really helps any team."