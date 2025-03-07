Our latest from Philadelphia's cursed season unexpectedly involves a Toronto Raptors rookie guard named Ja'Kobe Walter. With a road matchup against Orlando on the line Tuesday night, with braids flying and legs flailing, Walter forgot that he had made only one of his nine previous 3-pointers over a five-game stretch and duly drained a top-of-the-key triple to give the Raptors their 20th win of the season.

Just like that, Walter potentially etched his name in hardcore-Sixers-fan lore. Walter's splash might well be remembered and savored by Philly diehards everywhere, since it provided a critical notch for the NBA's Tankathon computer, which shows us that the Raptors now hold a mere one-game lead over both the Sixers and the Brooklyn Nets (both 21-41) in the league's inverted wins column. For Philadelphia especially, every victory and defeat among these three teams is critical, with the Sixers presumed to be trying to hold on to a top-six protected pick that must be routed to Oklahoma City if it lands at No. 7 or lower in the draft lottery in May.



In the City of Brotherly Love — and in the wake of the ongoing knee woes that have ended Joel Embiid's season after he managed to appear in just 19 games — suddenly no sporting pursuit matters as much as tracking the Sixers' specific rung on the Tankathon ladder.