Jake Fischer Latest: Three-team (and larger) trades are only becoming more common
A detailed look, with statistical backing, at an emerging NBA trade trend
Three of the loudest moves at this season's trade deadline all required multiteam trades. Luka Dončić and Anthony Davis couldn't have been swapped without one. Ditto for Jimmy Butler finally exiting South Beach in a five-team extravaganza. De'Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine needed their own three-team deal to switch teams.
If you have been suspecting such trades are on the rise, your intuition is correct.