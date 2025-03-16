Three of the loudest moves at this season's trade deadline all required multiteam trades. Luka Dončić and Anthony Davis couldn't have been swapped without one. Ditto for Jimmy Butler finally exiting South Beach in a five-team extravaganza. De'Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine needed their own three-team deal to switch teams.

If you have been suspecting such trades are on the rise, your intuition is correct.