We're less than three weeks away from the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline and yet that still adds up to something close to an eternity for many front offices around the league.

In this Play-In Tournament world, in this league rife with parity, three weeks represents roughly 10 games which could significantly shift a team's standing in their particular conference. Any 10 games can drastically change a team's outlook on this season. Look at the Bucks' recent resurgence. Look at the Kings' start under interim coach Doug Christie.



Four trades have already come and gone and we can surely brace for more.



The Sixers, just to name one example, are a team to monitor ... but probably not for the reasons you anticipated. Their lead-up to the Feb. 6 trade buzzer will be telling.