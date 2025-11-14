David Griffin kept repeating one phrase as he met with the media to begin his tenure as the New Orleans Pelicans' lead shot-caller in April 2019. Griffin described himself and his fellow front office counterparts leaguewide as "custodians of a civic trust."

At first I frankly thought that was some straight BS. GM-speak from an executive who got his start in PR.

I've since come to really appreciate what Griffin was saying when viewed through the lens of both my NBA insiderdom as well as my Philadelphia Eagles fandom.

The players in your team's jersey and the staff that assembles the roster are truly competing on behalf of the city spelled out on the front of the laundry. They are representatives of the community that pays for tickets ... whether that's the out-of-towners who flock to a Manhattan bar to watch a frustrating 10-7 grind on Monday Night Football or the fans in the building who chant for nine months straight for ownership to fire the general manager who traded away your beloved superstar.

I was on the road with the Dallas Mavericks last weekend in the nation's capital and could see it and feel it: Mavericks players legitimately looked and sounded happier to be on a trip rather than at home because of the constant Fire Nico chants at American Airlines Center. That public pressure forced Patrick Dumont's hand and led to Tuesday's dismissal of Nico Harrison, proving Griffin correct. The everlasting heartbreak that Mavericks fans feel with Luka Dončić having been dispatched to Lakerland obviously lives on, but Harrison's swift exit this season illustrates as clearly as you'll find in North American team sports that teams are a civic trust. Just like Griffin said.

From the Grizzlies' Twitter feed earlier this week.

And now I'm fixated on the Memphis Grizzlies, who were so lackluster when I saw them Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. What happens next with the Grizzlies and Ja Morant after their own disastrous start?