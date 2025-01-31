Things change quickly in the NBA. Things might change quickest in Sacramento, where head coaches can rarely get comfortable. The California capitol, remember, is where the 2022 trade deadline swung wildly, with Monte McNair's front office swapping a second-year guard named Tyrese Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis.

Three years later? It's the Kings, according to the league sources, who first approached De'Aaron Fox's Klutch Sports representation about putting the All-Star guard on the trade market with immediate effect. Sacramento sent word to some interested teams as early as last week that it was open to such overtures. That's the flipped switch in Sactown.

Yet this impending breakup, to be clear, was inspired by Fox's wavering commitment to the only franchise he's ever known. He hasn't formally requested to be traded, true, but he also has been unwilling to commit his long-term future to the Kings.

To add further clarity: