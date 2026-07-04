This is the fourth time LeBron James has been a full-fledged free agent and yet again he's in the midst of a process that is best described as free agency as only he can do it.

In 2010: The (first-of-its-kind) Decision.

In 2014: He announced his stunning return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in an I'M COMING HOME essay for Sports Illustrated on July 11 after holding up free agency leaguewide for days.

In 2018: He swiftly informed the whole world this time, via sudden press release, that he was signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2026: We're sort of seeing the inverse of 2014. A very large chunk of the NBA's transactional chaos to set up the 2026-27 season has already been mowed through. Only now LeBron, since he's apparently decided to play for miniscule money by NBA standards, can take his swansong choice past July 11th if he wishes because his agent Rich Paul says it's all about just choosing the team and situation he likes the best.

And, yes, every interested team out there is prepared to wait as long as it takes to see how this turns out.

Let's discuss some of those suitors as well as more of the latest around-the-league Intel in a July Fourth special edition co-bylined notebook that we decided — even though it's a holiday that we know you want to enjoy with family and friends — to drop during daylight hours:

Some important updates from LeBron Watch ...