LAS VEGAS — We are dribbling into our third week of LeBron Watch.

James' agent Rich Paul announced on June 30 what had been increasingly expected as NBA Free Agency 2026 drew near: LeBron's time with the Los Angeles Lakers was indeed over after eight seasons.

Paul has since maintained that James’ decision would not be made quickly and it's clear he wasn't exaggerating. His 41-year-old client has already taken his fourth career foray into free agency beyond the 11 days he consumed in July 2014 to announce that he was leaving Miami to return to Cleveland and will have strayed all the way into Week 3 territory without a decision on a new team once the clock strikes Tuesday coast-to-coast.

So what's next with LeBron? What else is happening on other free agency and trade fronts? And what about Gary Trent Jr.'s eyebrow-raising contract with the Milwaukee Bucks?

Let's get into it all via a Monday Best edition of Late Night NBA Intel from The Stein Line … although it wasn't really late night yet here in the desert when we hit the magical orange PUBLISH button:

I'm still reluctant to rank the known contenders for LeBron in any sort of numbered ordered.

That said …