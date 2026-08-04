Quiet time in the NBA?

Says who?

The full schedule for the 2026-27 NBA regular season will soon be released and Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are less than two weeks away in Springfield, Mass.

Plus you never know when the inspiration will strike for a fresh burst of Late Night NBA Intel.

Example: This Monday night became a must. Jaylen Brown hosted a Twitch stream on which he modeled his new No. 7 jersey issued by the Philadelphia 76ers and, well, we decided when it was over that the party must continue.

So …

Here it is: My latest around-the-league Intel on NBA trade and free agency matters. Let's begin …

I really don't love to wade into the predictions realm at my, uh, advancing age, but I think I fared pretty well with this lengthy column about LeBron James' future in late July 2025: