Latest on the 76ers and their grievance(s)
Game 3 of the New York/Philadelphia series is Thursday night ... and we have an update
The NBA acknowledged on Wednesday that its referees erred multiple times during crunch time in Game 2 of New York's contentious come-from-behind home victory over Philadelphia.
The admissions, however, were not the result of the 76ers' widely reported plans to file a grievance with the league office about the officiating witnessed during the first two games of the series.