BUFFALO, NY — Even in my late 50s now, I'm learning new things about professional sports.

Until this week, I had amazingly never seen a playoff game in person starring my beloved Buffalo Sabres.

Until this week, I had never gone to both Game 1 and Game 2 in a playoff series of any kind exclusively as a fan.

Until this week, I had never stopped on my way into an arena because I was irresistibly drawn to a game outside before the game inside that had a surrounding circle of fans roaring and recording everything on their phones.

On the list of great things about independent journalism and having the freedom to go where you want to go when you are the publisher, this is all way, way up there. I recently took a four-day detour to The 716 after receiving a wonderful invite to the first two games of the Sabres' first taste of the playoffs in FIFTEEN years from Jake Vernon, their new chief commercial officer after Vernon's lengthy stints with the Timberwolves and Pacers.

I've been a Sabres fan since the early days of the franchise in the 1970s … as cemented during our family's seven (or so) years residing in Western New York before Dad got us traded to Southern California just like the Buffalo Braves. Yet attending a home (or road) playoff game was never really possible before this spring. For starters, I've been covering the NBA since February 1994 and the basketball and hockey postseasons obviously overlap. Also: I never had the independence (or financial wherewithal in those early years) to sneak away from the NBA playoffs — even for a bit — until I launched this publication in June 2021. By then, of course, Buffalo's eventual 14-season playoff drought was only in Year 10.

I was locked into the San Antonio Spurs' championship beat for The Dallas Morning News when the Sabres came right to my city of residence in Dallas for the Stanley Cup final in June 1999, so even that opportunity eluded me. Yet it finally all came together for me now. The Sabres not only made the playoffs at last after that record-setting playoff drought but also won the Atlantic Division to clinch home-ice advantage in Round 1. My new favorite Jake told me he had a prime seat saved for me for the first two games against Boston if I could just get myself there. Mrs. Line duly blessed the trip, sensing how much it would mean to me given that our closet, for all the Manchester City kit that it stores, is teeming with Sabres stuff, too.

And the trip itself was indeed as blissful as you can imagine despite a 4-2 defeat in Game 2 ... along with the fact that it took the home team a full 2 1/2 periods in both home games to steer a puck past the utterly demoralizing Jeremy Swayman.

Some goodness from Gabriel's Gate.

I reveled in The Fifth Line and what they did to that punch dummy clad in a Cam Neely jersey. I danced like never before at a sporting venue when the Sabres assembled a historic comeback flurry of four goals in less than seven minutes of the third period in Game 1. I twice had the Beef on Weck (plus onion rings and some glorious peameal bacon in a nod to our neighbors to the north) from Gabriel's Gate. I sheepishly signed the very bottom of an autograph board in the new Sabres Live studio at KeyBank Center because I didn't feel as though I belong in the same space, sentence or tweet as the legendary Lindy Ruff. And I savored every second of the chance to meet and visit with '70s Sabres ledge Danny Gare.

I even convinced myself that, yes, it was OK to accept an autographed hat from the former captain who had two 50-goal seasons as a Sabre. Even at my age.

When I met Danny Gare on Tuesday night, I naturally had to tell him about my first Danny Gare hockey card.

The problem now, utterly spoiled as I am, is figuring out how I can make it back to Buffalo for one of the later rounds if we can keep this run going. The Sabres take a 2-1 series lead into Sunday's Game 4 at Boston and, well, let's just say I have the fever.

This has already been a record-setting City season for me: I've somehow managed to attend a career-high 11 of the Blues' 53 competitive matches in 2025-26 (plus their lone preseason friendly at Palermo in Italy). Two regular-season Sabres games and two playoff games, by comparison, just ain't enough.

Of course, if it doesn't happen again this spring, how can I possibly complain? The totals in the above paragraph tell you how far I have gloriously pushed the limits lately. I had more fun on this last trip that I rightfully deserve and, most importantly, have reaffirmed this season — probably more than any other in my life — how glorious it is to be a sports fan (when it comes to City, Cal State Fullerton and the Sabres) whenever possible no matter how serious, curious and impartial I have to be as an NBA scribe.

I never want to forget how fun it can be to ditch the press pass, notebook and laptop and just celebrate or agonize with the teams I love. Fandom can certainly be heartbreaking, too, but it's such a welcome risk after waiting literally decades for this experience.

Did I go straight to the team store after the Sabres' 4-3 win over Boston in Game 1 of the teams' first-round series? Of course. Here's the oversized commemorative ticket I bought for the home office at the bargain price of $14.99. (Yes: I'm a child.)

The Stein Line is a reader-supported newsletter with both Free and Paid subscriptions available … and those who opt for the Paid edition are taking an active role in the reporting by providing vital assistance to bolster my independent coverage of #thisleague. Feel free to forward this post to family and friends interested in the NBA and please consider becoming a Paid subscriber to have full access to all of my posts. As a reminder: Tuesday editions on this and every Newsletter Tuesday go out free to anyone who signs up … just as my Tuesday pieces did in their New York Times incarnation. Unless, that is, they are shifted to Friday like this one. Thanks for reading The Stein Line! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share The Stein Line

Film Session

They're a bit old now, but for posterity's sake I wanted to drop in a couple of video pieces I did recently so they're forever stored in my archive here:

(Substack) Note(s) of the Week

Recent declarations of note via Substack Notes: