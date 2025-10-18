Russell Westbrook, at long last, is a Sacramento King.

Which is something we've been forecasting here since the very day free agency opened.

Trae Young indeed will not be signing an extension before the season with the Atlanta Hawks … just as The Stein Line reported back on Aug. 10. Yet the Hawks do still have some time to come to terms on a rookie scale extension with defensive ace Dyson Daniels before Monday's 6 PM ET deadline for all 2022 first-round picks to be extended.

Who will (and won't) re-up with their current clubs between now and Monday's buzzer inspires most of the NBA whispers this time of year. To begin my latest compilation of around-the-league notes, let's kick things off with Mr. Why Not's next franchise and all of the Kings' recent business:

The Kings, for some time, had been telling agents and rival teams that Sacramento could not add Westbrook or any veteran point guard until Scott Perry's front office found a trade that created some roster space in the backcourt. Yet no such a maneuver preceded Westbrook heading to Sactown on a one-year veteran minimum.