The New York Knicks have been calling teams all week to try to speak to coaches under contract.



Us?



We just keep calling teams (and every well-placed league insider we know) to keep covering the NBA offseason that has already begun for 28 franchises and promises to be eventful in the extreme.



We had so much fun with Wednesday's around-the-league notes that there was only one obvious follow-up: Let's do it again Thursday.

So let's dive right into the latest from my notebook on Boston's considerable trade efforts, further Intel on Philadelphia's optionality with the No. 3 overall pick in the June 25 draft, plus potentially significant developments in Atlanta and Sacramento.

The most notable early sellers in this developing marketplace have to be the Phoenix Suns — given Kevin Durant's availability and the increasingly strong belief that Durant could be moved by draft night on June 25 — and the team that, for a few more days at least, can claim to be the NBA's reigning champions.