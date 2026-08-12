The first game of the NBA's 2026-27 season that counts will be played at 3 PM ET on Oct. 20: Boston at Detroit.

So …

If Opening Night actually starts in the afternoon ... who says we can't continue our summerlong tradition of dropping Late Night Intel pieces as we approach mid-August?

Right. It's apparently all the table these days. So let's get to all the latest Intel on free agency and trade matters after midnight ET on a Tuesday because, well, we're just in that kind of mood.

Especially after this Monday piece from Jake Fischer covering all the Kawhi Leonard latest with Toronto's ongoing wait to complete its long-planned trade to reacquire The Klaw:

To my notebook …

The Cavaliers continue to be classified as a team to watch when it comes to Nuggets restricted free agent Peyton Watson.