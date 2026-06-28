Can we call these our Sunday Best NBA notes when there very well could be another story printed just like it later tonight?

Or should we just scrap the philosophical questions and get right to the news?

Right.

Let's get straight to our around-the-league latest, another Stein + Fischer production, because NBA free agency is almost here and too much is happening to rhapsodize.

Following up on yesterday's major development in Denver that was covered at length in the enclosed story …