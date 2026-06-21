Father's Day used to mark a ceremonial reprieve for front offices throughout the NBA. When both rounds of June's annual rookie draft took place on a Thursday, executives around the league had time to spend the holiday with their families and children away from their teams' respective war rooms.

Not this year.

Not with the two-day draft suddenly positioned on a Tuesday/Wednesday, avoiding a conflict with the United States men's national soccer team's final World Cup group game Thursday against Türkiye.

And certainly not with the prospect of a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade still looming large over the entire league.

We've already spilled plenty of ink this week on the Bucks' conversations with Miami, Boston and Minnesota. The piece linked right above this paragraph also extensively covers what's happening with the top eight selections in Tuesday night's Round 1 of the draft. So let's begin yet another Late Night dispatch with our latest on the Dallas Mavericks, who hold the No. 9 overall selection, as well as what we're hearing about the picks immediately after that one.