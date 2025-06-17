Cooper Flagg visits Dallas on Tuesday and is just a week (and change) away from officially becoming a Maverick with the No. 1 overall pick.

Dylan Harper is universally projected to be selected at No. 2 … amid growing skepticism from rival teams that San Antonio can be convinced to part with that selection.

Those are the knowns at the top of this NBA Draft.

The reality is that there are many unknowns nagging at draft evaluators throughout the league, but we have gathered some good Intel about what is developing after Flagg and Harper fly off the board on June 25 … leading off with a very interesting (and informative) forecast about the top 10. Dive in with us: