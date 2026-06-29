Best can't be plural ... except maybe on Sundays like these.

As promised we have a second helping of the usual Sunday Best notes from your two faithful correspondents now that we're less than 48 hours from the official start of free agency Tuesday night at 6 PM ET. And we're naturally leading them off with much more on the story of the day: The LA Clippers' serious discussions about trading Kawhi Leonard.

By now we're presuming that you saw the back-to-back tweets Sunday morning about the Clippers' trade conversations with the Raptors about sending Leonard back to Toronto.

Social media graphic via TSN in Canada after The Stein Line correspondent Jake Fischer broke the news of active trade negotiations between the Clippers and Raptors on a Kawhi Leonard deal.

It's a trade scenario, of course, that first became public knowledge Thursday when The Stein Line revealed Toronto's interest in trying to reacquire the engine from the only title team in franchise history in 2019: