Monday Best: Around-the-league trade, free agency and coaching carousel chatter
There’s an unusual amount of activity given where we are on the NBA calendar … demanding a fresh notebook
Around-the-league NBA notes on a Monday?
Even if they should have been posted Sunday but got delayed by travel interventions?
As it should be!
This one is a combo effort:Jake Fischer and me writing about a (very) late March coaching change in Memphis, front office shuffling in Sacramento and some personnel matters in Dallas, Philadelphia and Chicago.
To the latest from our notebooks ...