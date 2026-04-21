BUFFALO, NY — Around-the-league NBA notes on a Monday?

After I spent Sunday in a state of extreme sports fandom that began with a Game of the Year contender in the Premier League (Manchester City 2, Arsenal 1 via TV-only for yours truly) and then as an actual ticket-holder Sunday night for the first Buffalo Sabres playoff game in 15 years?

As it should be!

I will naturally share more about my excursion to The 716 after Tuesday night's Game 2 against the Boston Bruins, but this Monday has been a wildly busy one, trying to making up for Sunday's play time.

So after Jake Fischer assembled a very newsy notebook Saturday filled with around-the-league Intel that I've linked to below in case you missed it, now I am following up with my own entry.

To the latest from my notebook on various big names (potentially) on the move, more on the mounting scrutiny of new Portland Trail Blazers majority owner Tom Dundon and additional chatter topics from the league's personnel grapevine:

As covered in last weekend's Sunday Best notes, three marquee names are mentioned often by executives around the league when it comes to looking ahead to try to forecast the foremost stars who could potentially leave their current teams in the offseason.