Saturday:

Jake Fischer reported at this very address that a contract extension for

was regarded as "an inevitability" in Houston … but at a number lower than the two-year, $120 million maximum that Durant was eligible to receive.

Sunday: The Rockets announced they had indeed signed Durant to the anticipated extension … which came in at $90 million over two years.

Kevin Durant contract extension graphic via the Rockets' Twitter feed.

