It was supposed to be a milestone season.

This is, after all, Season No. 80 for the NBA.

Yet the regular season, I'm afraid, frequently had the feel of a millstone. Player availability issues, incessant Tanking Talk, blowouts galore ... these have all been the dominant discussion topics in pro basketball since the All-Star break.

Hopefully we're about to get to the good stuff. The annual Play-In Tournament, now exclusively on Amazon Prime, runs Tuesday through Friday. The playoffs proper begin Saturday. And the offseason — for 10 teams at least — starts now.

We moved the usual Sunday Best around-the-league notes compilation to Monday to get through Sunday's 15-game slate featuring all 30 teams. But things are about to get very busy ... off the floor as well as on it.

To the latest from my notebook on potential player, coach and executive movement:

Buckle up.