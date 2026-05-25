Around-the-league NBA notes on a Monday?

Moved from Sunday to Monday on Memorial Day weekend?

With the Knicks on the verge of their first NBA Finals berth this century?

As it should be!

We went long Friday on the Portland coaching search below (with a key update on Orlando's as well) and proceed now to a look at the latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future, Philadelphia's front office machinations and more:

The league's dominant player movement topic last week?

Giannis. For sure.