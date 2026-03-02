Monday Best: The latest I'm hearing from the NBA's personnel grapevine
Our usual around-the-league Sunday notebook ... albeit one day later than usual
Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?
That would have been good … but how 'bout Monday morning after I completed a three games-in-four nights coverage stretch?
Thanks for your patience!
I threw the Monday Musings banner on here, but this one is an indeed an Intel assemblage rather than a musings compilation. Let's get into everything I'm hearing now that the calendar has flipped to March.
If in-season trade activity is meaningful to you, which we imagine applies to the vast majority of The Stein Line's readership, we've got some good news: