Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?

That would have been good … but how 'bout Monday morning after I completed a three games-in-four nights coverage stretch?

Thanks for your patience!

I threw the Monday Musings banner on here, but this one is an indeed an Intel assemblage rather than a musings compilation. Let's get into everything I'm hearing now that the calendar has flipped to March.



If in-season trade activity is meaningful to you, which we imagine applies to the vast majority of The Stein Line's readership, we've got some good news: