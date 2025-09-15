Around-the-league NBA notes on a Monday?

With only two weeks to go now until Media Day Monday leaguewide?

And with most of the league still very much fixated on the allegations of salary cap circumvention that the LA Clippers are facing?

As it should be!

For more on the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard and this month's investigations from

, I point you to last week's piece below from

Jake Fischer. One notable line from Jake: "Even before Torre's latest podcasted burst of reporting, judging from fan response on social media as well as my many conversations with various sources across the NBA map — and we're talking ownership-level sources, longtime agents, salary cap strategists, coaches and more — there is an undeniable sense that many around the league regard the Clippers as guilty until they are proven innocent."

And another: "... I spoke to so many people from various NBA outposts who were openly outraged and likewise convinced that the Clippers are poised to receive some type of penalty. The general perception of their alleged transgressions is that negative."

Now to the latest from my notebook on lots more from around the league from a transactional perspective, including the latest on the league's NBA Europe plans, how quickly we might see Germany defensive ace Isaac Bonga back in the NBA, some pressing roster updates (including) Golden State plus more interesting rumbles from Europe:

Naturally no subject generated as much discussion at Adam Silver's annual September press conference last week as the Clippers' situation, but The Commish did make some notable statements about expansion, insisting to reporters present that the league's ambitions for launching NBA Europe are not a more pressing priority than domestic expansion.