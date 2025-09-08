Around-the-league NBA notes on a Monday?



Delayed slightly because we figured that some of you would be lasered into Josh Allen's latest masterpiece and the opening Sunday of the NFL season?



On the heels of Basketball Hall of Fame induction weekend?



In advance of a Board of Governors session this week in New York that will be dominated by discussion about the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard and allegations of salary-cap circumvention?



As it should be!



To the latest from my notebook on the Lakers and their roster aims, some Knicks and Bulls chatter, numerous EuroBasket updates, free agency rumbles and more:

The Lakers are in win-now mode.