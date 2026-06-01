Around-the-league NBA notes on a Monday?

On a Monday, rather, with only two more sleeps in front of us until the NBA Finals begin with Knicks at Spurs in Game 1?

On a Monday (rather than Sunday) right after home teams dropped to 9-12 in Game 7s since the NBA moved out of the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando and back into its usual arenas?

As it should be!

To the latest from my notebook on the Thunder's next moves after the reigning champs' playoff elimination, lots of Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talk and more from the league's ongoing hiring cycle:

Giannis to the Thunder?