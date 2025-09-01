Around-the-league NBA notes on a Monday?

Sliding our usual Sunday Best over to Labor Day?

Because September has arrived and the start of the 80th — EIGHTIETH! — season in #thisleague is (almost) within sight?

As it should be!

To the latest from my notebook on the return of Thanasis Antetokounmpo to Milwaukee … and its larger implications leaguewide with respect to his famous younger brother … plus lots of newsy items from the ongoing EuroBasket tournament:

Perhaps you'll recall that my EuroBasket preview last Tuesday openly wondered aloud about how much Bucks discourse we'd get with Giannis Antetokounmpo forced into some media settings while on national team duty for (nearly) three weeks.

We got our answer Sunday ... sparked by another Antetokounmpo.