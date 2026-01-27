Monday Night Confidential: LOTS more of the NBA Trade Season Latest
Heard too much today to wait until tomorrow to publish
Remember what we said last week?
It's that time of year everyone.
Translation: There will be a Monday night dispatch covering the latest from NBA Trade Season that we weren't even planning on if the inbound Intel warrants it.
Here is a link, one more time, to my Sunday Best around-the-league notes:
And now let's dig into all the info we've collected since that published:
Behind the scenes, Knicks officials have tried to downplay any notion that Karl-Anthony Towns could be traded during the season amid New York’s (and Towns') January struggles.
However ...