The Stein Line

The Stein Line

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DoctorG's avatar
DoctorG
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What would the NBA officially consider the "modern era"? Is it even an official designation? MLB considers the modern era to begin in 1901. So would it be 1977, when the leagues merged?

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Alex Drude's avatar
Alex Drude
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that 97 player list is incredible. so many memories of watching "that game"

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