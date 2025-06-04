The Stein Line

Quintilian
2m

To answer my own question… in 2024 Oshae Brissett (Mississauga, Ontario) – Boston Celtics

• Dwight Powell (Toronto, Ontario) – Dallas Mavericks

• A.J. Lawson (Brampton, Ontario) – Dallas Mavericks

• Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Montreal, Quebec) – Dallas Mavericks

Quintilian
5m

And there are 4 Canadians in the final: SGA, Dort, Nembhard and Mathurin. That has to be a record for most Canadians in a final!

