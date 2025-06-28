From the two-day NBA Draft to the league's free agent marketplace we go.



Numerous Eastern Conference rumbles, to get us started on this Saturday, are on my radar as Monday's 6 PM ET bell for the start of free agency draws near.

We saw five major trades involving prominent players before Wednesday's draft, which will naturally have an impact on what happens from here.



Kevin Durant was dealt to Houston after Desmond Bane landed in Orlando. The Phoenix Suns have not one but three new centers after turning that No. 10 pick they acquired from the Rockets into Duke freshman Khaman Maluach, then trading for Charlotte's Mark Williams and subsequently jumping up to No. 31 at the top of the second round to draft Rasheer Fleming.



The Celtics, of course, have been as busy as anyone. They shipped out Jrue Holiday to Portland and Kristaps Porziņģis to Atlanta and duly hauled their luxury tax bill out of the NBA's punitive second apron.



What's next for the Celts?