If you are as Old School as me, which I suspect applies to many readers of The Stein Line, you loved (and still love) Preview Magazine Season.

You know what I mean.

That time of year when the magazine stands at the airport or the supermarket feature an irresistible glossy publication or three that you can't resist snapping up to get ready for the new season in your favorite sport.



Like this:

In this case I'm specifically rereferring to Athlon Sports. For the first time since way back in 2010, Athlon has published a hard copy season preview mag for the NBA's 2024-25 campaign.



Not only that: They asked me to contribute a piece for it.



My entry is what Athlon terms "a dozen unexpected and peculiar notes heading into the new season." Hoops Madness is the headline.



I was waiting to write about the magazine's return until I saw a copy with my own eyes. It hit the shelves at various retail outlets on Monday and I duly picked up my own copy Friday after getting home from covering the first few days of Mavericks training camp in Las Vegas.

The Lakers' LeBron James is featured on the cover of the magazine's national edition and there are regional covers that spotlight Boston's Jayson Tatum, New York's Jalen Brunson, Golden State's Stephen Curry and San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama.

The magazine contains exactly what you would expect: A handful of features like my piece and dedicated previews on all 30 teams, no shortage of predictions and forecasts and a section devoted to fantasy basketball.



Enclosed here is a look at all five covers and a link is embedded in this sentence that enables you to order the magazine by mail if you're interested and have no luck finding it.

Opening Night on Oct. 22 dribbles ever closer and this is yet another signal.







