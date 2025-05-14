Seven different champions in a span of seven seasons.

It has never happened in the history of the NBA.

Yet it has a real chance of happening this spring now that Boston, Denver and Golden State all on the brink of elimination … and with the Celtics indefinitely stripped of Jayson Tatum on top of the 3-1 series deficit they face against the New York Knicks.

This is the sad sidebar to a frequently absorbing NBA postseason. We've been getting so wrapped in the road teams winning all these games in Round 2 and some fantastic finishes in both rounds — and a draft lottery Monday night that delivered one of the wildest possible outcomes — that we probably haven't talked enough about the injury issues that have wracked these playoffs.

Tatum: Lost to a season-ending Achilles tear after leading the entire NBA in playoff minutes and playoff wins since his rookie season in 2017-18.

Milwaukee's Damian Lillard: Lost to a season-ending Achilles tear that doomed the Bucks' campaign, threatens the rest of Lillard's career (he turns 35 in July) and is seen as a prime factor that could potentially lead Giannis Antetokounmpo to seek a trade out of Brewtown.

Golden State's Stephen Curry: Suffered the first significant hamstring injury of his career in the first half of Game 1 in the Warriors' second-round series with Minnesota. The four-time champ needs his team to win Game 5 on the road Wednesday night just to give Curry a shot at making a comeback in a potential Game 6 on Sunday back in San Francisco.

Cleveland: The Cavaliers' various injury issues do not excuse their inability to close with a seven-point lead and just 48 seconds remaining in Game 2 of their series with Indiana — and didn't stop them from building a 19-point lead that they ultimately squandered in Tuesday's fatal Game 5 — but it's likewise true the health stuff has to be acknowledged as some sort of factor in the East's No. 1 seed's humbling capitulation to the Pacers in five games.

It is difficult to pinpoint a clear-cut favorite from here to supplant the Celtics as champions and that is the fun part about what's left of these playoffs. So much is happening: The fast-paced Pacers just clinched their second straight trip to the Eastern Conference finals, Anthony Edwards has been detonating in conjunction with the Julius Randle Renaissance in Minnesota, Jalen Brunson just continues his rise among Knicks all-time greats and Oklahoma City vs. Denver continues to be our this-might-go-seven slugfest. I actually like the NBA better like this. I enjoy it when the chase for the crown is wide open and surprise-filled as opposed to watching a behemoth win over and over like the Michael Jordan-led Bulls.

That said …

While there is still lots to love about these playoffs — in both conferences — it's tough to see the fun side, too, when catastrophic injury strikes. That will always make things gloomy.

Leave it to Sportico's Lev Akabas to chart out the steady rise over the past half-decade of injured All-Stars missing playoff games and how, according to league tracking data, players are covering roughly 9% more distance per minute than they did a decade ago:

Numbers Game

🏀 8

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell has made the playoffs in all eight of his NBA seasons, as researcher extraordinaire Keerthika Uthayakumar , but has yet to advance past the second round. (Mitchell, to his credit, didn't blame the injuries after the Cavaliers' Game 5 defeat, telling reporters afterward: "Y'all gonna write us the f*** off, man. But we'll be back. We let the city down, we let each other down, but we'll be back."

🏀 4

The Mavericks just became the fourth team in league history to win the NBA Draft Lottery with less than a 2% shot at the No. 1 overall pick.

🏀 3

The other three such winners: Orlando in 1993, Chicago in 2008 and Cleveland in 2014.

🏀 3

The three players taken with the No. 1 overall pick in those drafts: Chris Webber (who was traded by Orlando to Golden State on draft night), Derrick Rose and Andrew Wiggins (who was traded to Minnesota for Kevin Love two months after being drafted).

🏀 17

This was the first time in 17 trips to the lottery that the Mavericks moved up from their projected position (11th). In the Mavericks' previous 16 lottery trips, they were bumped down to a lower-than-projected position seven times, including the 1992 and 1993 lotteries when they slipped to picking at No. 4 both times after posting the league's second-worst (22-60) and worst (11-71) records.

🏀 3

There are only three teams left in the NBA that have never moved up from their projected position in the lottery: Denver, Miami and Utah. The Jazz just fell as low as they possibly could Monday night, landing the fifth overall pick after posting the league's worst record this season at 17-65.

🏀 80

Heat president of basketball operations Pat Riley turned 80 in March. When asked last Friday at his end-of-season news conference if he is close to stepping down, Riley made it clear that he is going nowhere and said: "Eighty is the new 60."

🏀 (210)

The Spurs have jumped up into the top four in three consecutive draft lotteries, landing the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 to select Victor Wembanyama, No. 4 in 2024 to draft eventual Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and No. 2 overall in this June's draft.

🏀 6

San Antonio has missed the playoffs for six consecutive seasons after qualifying in the West in a league-record 22 seasons in a row under Gregg Popovich.

🏀 1983-84

The Minnesota/Golden State series is just the third No. 6 vs. No. 7 matchup in the history of the current playoff format, which was instituted starting with the 1983-84 season.

🏀 2

The previous two occurrences: The seventh-seeded Lakers beat the No. 6 Warriors in six games in 2023 and No. 7 Seattle beat No. 6 Houston, also in six games, in 1987.

🏀 60

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo has shot better than 60% from the field in each of the past two seasons while averaging at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five rebounds per game.

🏀 0

No other player in history has matched The Greek Freak's feat even once.