Numbers Game

🏀 152

The 152 combined points in Philadelphia's recent 79-73 victory over New York represented the lowest single-game total in the league by far this season and the lowest in any NBA game since January 2016.

🏀 172

The league's previous single-game low this season occurred in the Knicks' previous game before that loss to the Sixers: New York's 98-74 victory over Orlando.

🏀 14

The Heat entered Tuesday's play having blown a lead of 10 or more points 14 times this season. That tied the reigning Eastern Conference champions for the second-most such blown leads in the league this season with 11-54 Washington, according to Sportradar data. Only 14-52 San Antonio has more blown double-digit leads with 16, per Sportradar.

🏀 426

A remarkable Sportradar stat: Memphis led the league entering Tuesday's play with 426 man-games lost this season. Charlotte was next in line with 261 man-games lost.

🏀 .564

Phoenix still had the league's third-hardest remaining strength of schedule on a winning percentage basis (.564) entering Tuesday's play, according to Sportradar. Milwaukee faced the league's fourth-hardest remaining schedule in terms of opponent winning percentage at .545.

🏀 15

There have been 15 games this season in which an NBA player has scored at least 50 points ... but none since Golden State's Stephen Curry scored 60 points on Feb. 3.

🏀 70

Those 15 games, by a total of nine different players, include four games in the 60s (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker and Curry) and two in the 70s (Luka Dončić and Joel Embiid).

🏀 25

There were 25 50-point games last season by 15 different players ... most in the NBA since the early 1960s and Wilt Chamberlain's prime.

🏀 28

Dallas' Daniel Gafford has sunk 28 consecutive shots from the field over his past four games, leaving him seven shots away from tying Chamberlain's all-time record for most consecutive makes without a miss.

🏀 203

Golden State's Klay Thompson has made 203 3-pointers this season. It's the ninth time he's reached 200 3-pointers made in a season — second in league history only to teammate Stephen Curry's 11 such seasons

.

🏀 15

Ben Simmons appeared in only 15 games this season before the Nets ruled him out for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign due to an ongoing back injury. Simmons played just 42 games last season after appearing in zero games during the 2021-22 season when he was the centerpiece of Philadelphia's trade with Brooklyn to acquire James Harden.

🏀 4

Cal State Fullerton might have missed out on the Big West Conference Tournament this season, with the field whittled from 10 teams to eight, but the competition is advised to enjoy our absence while it can. The Titans, remember, reached the Big West championship game in four of the five previous seasons and twice won the conference title to earn the automatic NCAA Tournament berth that goes with it.

🏀 97.1

