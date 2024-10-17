Tim Legler has been an ESPN analyst on the network's NBA coverage for nearly 25 years.



For 15 of those years, I worked alongside him with Bristol Inc.



It was formally announced Thursday that we will be reunited as colleagues with the ALLCITY Network that I joined as a contributor in August. Legler co-hosts the ALL NBA Podcast four times a week beside the tireless Adam Mares and the tweet enclosed in the first sentence of this paragraph made it official that I will be making appearances with them throughout the season in an NBA Insider capacity. (Crazy, by the way, that X posts still can't be simply dropped into a Substack post for the reader's benefit because X won't allow it.)

To loudly trumpet this news, Mares asked me to take his place in the host chair to collaborate on a lengthy Season Preview pod with Legs that dropped Thursday morning. If you're looking for a comprehensive spin around the league that touches on numerous teams, this is a pod I am certain you'll enjoy.



🏀 We go in-depth on the defending champions from Boston, Jayson Tatum's shooting mechanics and the most serious threats to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference.



🏀 We talk at length about the teams we like — and worry about — in the West.



🏀 And we highlight some teams that intrigue us even though they are expected to miss the playoffs ... while also weaving in some fun stories that delve into Legler's playing and broadcasting careers.



Any chat with Legs is destined to be a through and entertaining look at the season ahead. Links to the YouTubed and audio versions are enclosed: