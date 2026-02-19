The Stein Line

The Stein Line

Andy Dennison
7h

Re Bickerstaff's positive approach: I would contend that David Adelman has done the same thing with injury-wracked Nuggets this season. Listen to his postgames and you'll hear, "They are NBA players, they just haven't gotten time. We keep telling everyone, 'Be ready, practice hard, we will need you.'" And that came true. Look at the lineup that beat Philly and Boston on the road: Spencer Jones, Nnaji, Pickett, Julian Strawther, Hunter Tyson, Bruce Brown ... Adelman convinced them they could play and win. He's done an amazing job this season with all the injuries that have been staggered. Hope you can give him a shoutout when possible.

