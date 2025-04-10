NBA talk with Zach Lowe
The podcasting legend invited me on his new show today to share some first-hand reflections from the Luka Dončić return game in Dallas ... plus some bonus Nuggets coverage
Three things to share with you on The Day After …
The day, specifically, after The Return.
I did an extensive breakdown of Luka Dončić’s first game in Dallas as a visiting player on The Zach Lowe Show on Thursday morning:
My appearance on Zach's new show on The Ringer followed an extra-long DLLS Mavs postgame show late into the night Wednesday with a slew of special guests like Mind The Game director Jason Gallagher:
Photo editor Aaron Stein was among the zillions of photographers jostling for workspace at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night and delivered some keepsakes from the evening:
Coming Friday:Jake Fischer has assembled his usual informative take on Denver's late-season housecleaning.
Coming Monday: An NBA year-end awards fest … community-style.
Coming Tuesday: A fresh farewell-to-the-regular season batch of NBA Power Rankings from The Committee (of One) leading into the Play-In Tournament.
