It's Wednesday. The Fourth of February.

NBA Trade Deadline Eve.

There is frankly no time to bang out full stories, so we're going to try something new for us at The Stein Line: Short (but very deeply reported) updates on every Trade Season topic that crosses our desk.

We were suddenly up to seven in-season trades entering Wednesday … after the weekend with a total of one: Trae Young-to-Washington. Read on for item after item of fresh deadline reporting as we await what happens with four more All-Stars: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis.

Is Ja Next?