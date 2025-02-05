The idea was that our latest compilation of NBA Intel would be published at 3 PM ET on this Wednesday in early February.

In other words: It would be intentionally posted with exactly 24 hours to go until Thursday's 3 PM ET buzzer for in-season trades.

Then we realized we could not wait. The Intel is too 🔥.

Let's get right to all the latest chatter we've both been hearing as maybe the wildest NBA Trade Season in league history dribbles to the finish line: