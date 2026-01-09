MANCHESTER, England — The first full business week of 2026 has been a week.

For me it meant the new year's first trip to England. I'll be covering the upcoming Magic/Grizzlies game in London for the UK's national radio broadcasting behemoth talkSPORT ... but naturally had to sneak over a little early to ensure that I would see some Manchester City (and visit the site of the NBA’s game in the UK scheduled for January 2027):

My last act on U.S. soil before departure, of course, was filing the story about Washington emerging as the leading trade destination for Trae Young. That was Monday afternoon. The teams had agreed on a deal by Wednesday night and on Friday, finally, Trae-to-Washington was made official:

Trade Season, then, is officially underway. The Feb. 5 trade deadline is a mere 27 days away now. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo has just insisted in the strongest terms he ever has in a blockbuster interview with The Athletic‘s Sam Amick that he will never ask the Bucks to trade him ... yet I suspect it won't do much to dissuade interested teams in terms of their yearslong plotting and scheming to try to pry him out of Brewtown. Read the whole interview and I think you'll find that Giannis has managed to weave in multiple metaphorical reminders that he reserves the right to change his mind even as he's insisting that he plans to be a Buck For Life.

In the short term, though, Giannis does appear to have quashed any remaining notion that he could be moved between now and the Feb. 5 trade buzzer … as has been suspected leaguewide for some time. The good news for those of you in the audience rooting for further significant trade action over the next three-plus weeks: League sources say Milwaukee certainly continues to explore its options for strengthening Antetokounmpo's supporting cast. And more teams I speak to than not, generally speaking, are expecting a good amount of activity before the buzzer. With or without a Giannis Sweepstakes.

The Trae Trade came together pretty quickly and I would be surprised if we don’t see more moves. So stay tuned. Trades are undeniably harder to complete in this Aprons Era and financial considerations influence the outcome more than they ever have — as the incredibly modest return Atlanta got for its Face of the Franchise so loudly just illustrated. Yet we still see them.

As this week proved.

Film Session

… which could also be titled NBA Comeback Corner

Regular readers know how much I love assembling video essays and so I was thrilled to do this Jan. 1 piece for Amazon on six NBA things (just for starters) to look forward to in 2026:

As a follow-up …

I've been asked by a reader or three why I looked ahead to Kyrie Irving's potential comeback in 2026 in the essay but not Jayson Tatum's. My reasoning: Tatum has not announced that he is definitely coming back this season.

Irving, to be clear, hasn't either, but a return to Dallas' lineup in the new calendar year — at some point — has long been expected for the 33-year-old, who had surgery to repair a torn ACL in late March.

Tatum's surgery to repair a torn Achilles, by contrast, was in mid-May, but the benefits of losing for the Mavericks in terms of potential lottery position on top of Boston's unexpected surge to No. 3 in the Eastern Conference standings has generated the anticipation in some corners that a Tatum comeback this season might actually be just as likely Irving's at this point.

This much is clear: Tatum has told my former podcast partner and current NBA on Prime teammate Chris Haynes that he's getting on the floor three times a week these days in hopes of being able to join the 23-13 Celtics at some point in the spring.

Also on the comeback front: I reported over the weekend in my most recent Sunday Best around-the-league notes about the efforts Houston's Fred VanVleet is making to try to put a late-season return on the table after his knee tear in September. I’m enclosing a link to both the story and our discussion on the matter on Monday's edition of Deals & Dunks on Sirius XM NBA Radio:

