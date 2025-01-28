Three All-Stars of recent vintage were widely projected to be the starriest protagonists of this NBA Trade Season.



Miami's Jimmy Butler.



Chicago's Zach LaVine.



And New Orleans' Brandon Ingram.



Ingram, though, has been sidelined by an ankle injury since early December and wasn't generating much trade buzz even before he got hurt, while the futures of Butler and LaVine — Butler's especially for obvious reasons — have been a near-daily source of discussion for league observers and the basketball public.

Jimmy Trade Watch is obviously in overdrive now after Butler was suspended by his team for the third time, but that landscape might finally be shifting a bit.