Boring NBA trade deadline?



Yeah, right.



The Miami Heat, league sources say, have made it their mission now to find a palatable Jimmy Butler deal before the Feb. 6 trade deadline at 3 PM ET. So much for the notion that the Heat might find it wiser to wait until the offseason to gain optionality in the quest for a more digestible swap. The messiest and most draining saga of the rings-laden Pat Riley Era suddenly has the Heat downright eager to ship Butler out.



If that's not all: It emerged without warning Tuesday afternoon via ESPN that the Sacramento Kings have been advised by De'Aaron Fox's representation (Klutch Sports' Rich Paul) that it would be wise to field trade offers for the star guard. Fox has apparently decided with a firmness that, possessing only one season left on his contract after this one, he is not interested in committing his long-term future to the Kings.

So ...



Let's get into the Tuesday Night Trade Latest on both of these hot topics: