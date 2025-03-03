Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?

On a Sunday night even?

It's been a minute, I know, but yes.

We are so back.

The NBA's post-trade deadline chaos is finally starting to settle somewhat, allowing us to return to a more traditional publishing schedule. That will soon mean the usual This Week In Basketball compilations will regularly appear on Mondays and the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza on (you guessed it) Tuesdays, but we couldn't wait to take another step back to normalcy with a trademark Sunday assemblage of the latest rumbles from the trade/personnel/coaching fronts that have been dribbling in.

And there is much to discuss involving some significant teams and topics … Suns, Wizards, Mavericks, Lakers, Bucks, Timberwolves, Knicks and more. Let's get right to it: