Nellie Ball
In Don Nelson's NBA lifetime, spanning five decades as a title-winning player and ultra-creative coach, that term was synonymous with success, pushing boundaries, controversies galore and mostly fun
It was the end of a long, stormy night in Oklahoma City in June 2025 and Don Nelson, freshly honored with the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award by the NBA Coaches Association, wanted to start unwinding. So as he exited Paycom Center, Nelson removed the Gone Fishing edition of the Luka Dončić signature sneakers he had been wearing for hours to protes…