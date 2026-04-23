NEW YORK — The sliding doors of NBA history open and close with greater velocity during the postseason. When fourth quarter comebacks swing a series like whiplash, aftershocks can shake franchise structures forever.

Look at Golden State. The Warriors fell short of the No. 8 seed and immediately the prospect of a dramatic new day in the Bay Area — without head coach Steve Kerr — becomes a widespread talking point from the moment that final buzzer sounds.

Around the league, NBA personnel are watching the latest installment of Denver vs. Minnesota not only for the compelling basketball these two teams always seem to deliver. The ramifications that follow for the losing team in a first-round matchup deadlocked at 1-1 as the battle moves to the Twin Cities with Thursday night's Game 3 are a source of considerable curiosity. What happens next for two teams with real championship aspirations ... and only one winner?

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, once a key cog in back-to-back trips to the Western Conference finals for the Wolves, was streaming Game 2 of their stirring come-from-behind victory over the Nuggets on his phone as he dressed following Atlanta's own Game 2 road victory Monday night in New York.

Alexander-Walker is well aware that the Timberwolves allowed him to exit via free agency last July in part because of the money Minnesota committed to Naz Reid ... plus their belief in Donte DiVincenzo and his cheaper contract. Those circumstances led to Alexander-Walker, now the heavy favorite to win the NBA's Most Improved Player race as a Hawk this week, being sacrificed in the Wolves' build around Anthony Edwards.

“Nobody really expected me to be doing this," Alexander-Walker told The Stein Line, referring to the 20.8 points per game he posted this 2025-26 campaign — nearly double his highest single-season average during any of his prior six seasons.

Alexander-Walker will find out Friday whether the MIP trophy is indeed his. Mark that down as just one fascinating outcome when it comes to all the doors that have opened and closed and connected Golden State and Minnesota to Atlanta and Milwaukee and a few more teams.

Let's trace these interlocking paths …