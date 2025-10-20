Now that your NFL Sunday is (mostly) over ...
Let's do some predictive NBA chatting via Substack Chat
Most Valuable Player.
Rookie of the Year.
Coach of the Year.
Defensive Player of the Year.
Sixth Man of the Year.
Most Improved Player.
Do you have opinions on who will win these trophies for their performance during the 2025-26 NBA season that is starting Tuesday night?
If so … meet me in Substack Chat to share your predictions in each category with the whole community.
ROY Copper Flagg
COY Jamahl Mosely
DPOY Wemby
6MOY John Collins
MIP Ben Mathurin