Luka Dončić has been a Los Angeles Laker for 24 days.



And with his first-ever game against the Dallas Mavericks falling on a Tuesday, it only seemed right to try to put together a souped-up edition of Numbers Game from The Stein Line exclusively devoted to that showdown.



Yet even that didn't feel sufficient.



To appropriately preview the occasion at the highest possible statistical level, I reached out to my pal

— Toronto-based NBA researcher extraordinaire — to incorporate her expertise.

So now we can properly get ready for tonight's tipoff: This Tuesday-on-steroids edition of Numbers Game, with a major assist from the relentless Stat Keeks, spans 24 separate entries:

🏀 422

Dončić played in 422 games for the Mavericks in the regular season. That places him 19th in franchise history.

🏀 12,089

Luka's 12,089 career points in just 6 1/2 seasons left him fifth in Mavericks history.

🏀 33.9

At 33.9 points per game in 70 games in 2023-24, Dončić became the first Maverick ever to win the league's scoring title.

🏀 3

Dončić is one of just three players in NBA history with five All-NBA first team selections before the age of 26.

🏀 2

The other two are Kevin Durant and Tim Duncan.

🏀 44

In the 44 previous seasons of Mavericks basketball, only Dončić (five) and Dirk Nowitzki (four) have achieved All-NBA first team status.

🏀 7-0

The Mavericks went 7-0 in games that Dončić scored at least 50 points. NBA teams, for example, were just 13-7 overall last season when one of their players scored at least 50 points.

🏀 73

What was more impressive? Luka's 73-point game at Atlanta in January 2024 on 33 shots from the field? Or ...

🏀 60

Or his 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in an overtime victory over the Knicks at home in December 2022?

🏀 3

When Dončić was held to 16 points or fewer in his first three games as a Laker, it marked his longest streak of sub-20-point games since his rookie season in 2018-19. He hadn't even gone two consecutive games without at least 20 points in one of them since May 2021.

🏀 8

The Lakers had lost eight consecutive games in Denver dating to April 2022 before their Luka-led breakthrough on Saturday night. Nikola Jokić averaged 26.9 points, 15.9 rebounds and 11.0 assists in those eight consecutive victories for the Nuggets.

🏀 80

At just 25 years old, Dončić has recorded 80 career triple-doubles. That's the seventh-most in NBA history; 40-year-old LeBron James is fifth all-time with 122 career triple-doubles.

🏀 560

Keerthika Special: There were 560 career triple-doubles on the floor Saturday night between Luka, LeBron, Joker and Russell Westbrook.

🏀 44

Dončić had 44 steals this season for the Mavericks before sustaining a calf strain on Christmas Day at home against Minnesota. He was Dallas' team leader in that category at that point of the season.

🏀 4

Luka's four steals against the Nuggets — to go with 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists — marked the fifth time this season he has had that many in one game.

🏀 15

The Lakers have connected on at least 15 3-pointers in each of Luka's first four games. It only happened 11 times during L.A.'s first 50 games this season. Eight of Luka's first 23 assists as a Laker, meanwhile, have gone to LeBron James.

🏀 284

Dončić drained 284 3-pointers in 70 games last season ... putting him behind only one player: Golden State's Stephen Curry (357).

🏀 60

This will be the first season in Luka's career that he fails to reach the 60-game mark.

🏀 60

Anthony Davis has only reached the 60-game mark twice since 2018-19, including a career-high 76 games last season.

🏀 84.7

Entering this season, Dončić played in 84.7% of the Mavericks' regular-season games (400 of 472).

🏀 3,524

Dončić led th league in total minutes last season, combining regular season and playoffs, at 3,524 minutes across 92 games.

🏀 5-4

The Mavericks are 5-4 since news of the trade broke, with Davis playing in one of those games and recording 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots in a Feb. 8 home win over Houston.

🏀 6-8

Over the past four games, Kessler Edwards has been the tallest listed Maverick in the starting lineup at 6-foot-8. The Mavericks have been heavily outrebounded (199-167) and outscored in the paint (240-192) in those games.

🏀 2019

The amazing new Luka-and-Kobe Bryant mural below, as created by Los Angeles-based artist Arutyun Gozukuchikyan, was inspired by their courtside meeting after an unforgettable game I was privileged to cover in late December 2019. Will never, ever forget that special night; I wrote about it here for The New York Times shortly after Bryant's tragic passing in January 2020.