This quote from Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, embedded in Saturday's loaded notebook from the founder of this publication, jumped out amid the wide-ranging reporting:

"In the game today, with all the switching that you see, you need two things," Finch said. "You need passing and you need ballhandling. That's what I think you need. Everybody wants shooting. But I think it's the other things that unlock shooting."

The Timberwolves, like the team they combined with on a stunning blockbuster deal on the weekend before training camps opened, could not get past the conference finals in the end. Neither Minnesota nor New York, after acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns, made it to the NBA Finals which commence Thursday night. Yet it's informative to really listen to Finch's words in the quest to forecast what will happen next.

It's not yet certain whether the Wolves will make another trade run at Kevin Durant after doing so in February. League sources say Minnesota indeed made serious trade inquiries for Durant before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, contacting at least one Eastern Conference club about functioning as a facilitator to help two luxury tax teams that had strayed beyond the second apron combine on a massive in-season maneuver.